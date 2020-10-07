AC/DC – Shot In The Dark [AUDIO]

A sei anni da “Rock Or Bust”, il 13 Novembre torneranno gli AC/DC con un nuovo lavoro in studio, Power Up, che vedrà Angus Young di nuovo in compagnia di Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Stevie Young e Phil Rudd. La prima anticipazione è Shot In The Dark, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Realize

02 Rejection

03 Shot In The Dark

04 Through The Mists Of Time

05 Kick You When You’re Down

06 Witch’s Spell

07 Demon Fire

08 Wild Reputation

09 No Man’s Land

10 Systems Down

11 Money Shot

12 Code Red