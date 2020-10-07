AC/DC – Shot In The Dark [AUDIO]

A sei anni da “Rock Or Bust”, il 13 Novembre torneranno gli AC/DC con un nuovo lavoro in studio, Power Up, che vedrà Angus Young di nuovo in compagnia di Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Stevie Young e Phil Rudd. La prima anticipazione è Shot In The Dark, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Realize
02 Rejection
03 Shot In The Dark
04 Through The Mists Of Time
05 Kick You When You’re Down
06 Witch’s Spell
07 Demon Fire
08 Wild Reputation
09 No Man’s Land
10 Systems Down
11 Money Shot
12 Code Red