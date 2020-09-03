Beastie Boys: greatest hits in arrivo

Dopo “Beastie Boys Book” del 2018 e “Beastie Boys Story” di quest’anno (di cui vi avevamo parlato qui), il nuovo capitolo della retrospettiva sui Beastie Boys sarà discografico: il 23 Ottobre uscirà infatti Beastie Boys Music, greatest hits in CD e doppio vinile contenente le venti maggiori hit del trio. Qui in basso tracklist e trailer della raccolta:

01 So What’Cha Want

02 Paul Revere

03 Shake Your Rump

04 Make Some Noise

05 Sure Shot

06 Intergalactic

07 Ch-Check It Out

08 (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)

09 Pass the Mic

10 Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win

11 Body Movin’

12 Sabotage

13 Hold It Now, Hit It

14 Shadrach

15 Root Down

16 Brass Monkey

17 Get It Together

18 Jimmy James

19 Hey Ladies

20 No Sleep Till Brooklyn