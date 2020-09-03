Beastie Boys: greatest hits in arrivo

Dopo “Beastie Boys Book” del 2018 e “Beastie Boys Story” di quest’anno (di cui vi avevamo parlato qui), il nuovo capitolo della retrospettiva sui Beastie Boys sarà discografico: il 23 Ottobre uscirà infatti Beastie Boys Music, greatest hits in CD e doppio vinile contenente le venti maggiori hit del trio. Qui in basso tracklist e trailer della raccolta:
01 So What’Cha Want
02 Paul Revere
03 Shake Your Rump
04 Make Some Noise
05 Sure Shot
06 Intergalactic
07 Ch-Check It Out
08 (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)
09 Pass the Mic
10 Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
11 Body Movin’
12 Sabotage
13 Hold It Now, Hit It
14 Shadrach
15 Root Down
16 Brass Monkey
17 Get It Together
18 Jimmy James
19 Hey Ladies
20 No Sleep Till Brooklyn
