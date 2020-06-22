Bright Eyes – Mariana Trench [VIDEO]

Dopo averci fatto ascoltare i primi estratti Persona Non Grata (che trovate qui), Forced Convalescence (che trovate qui) e One And Done (che trovate qui), oggi i Bright Eyes di Conor Oberst hanno finalmente annunciato il loro ritorno discografico, che arriverà il 21 Agosto su Dead Oceans e si intitolerà Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was. Insieme all’annuncio la band ha diffuso anche il videoclip animato della nuova anticipazione Mariana Trench, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Pageturner’s Rag
02 Dance And Sing
03 Just Once In The World
04 Mariana Trench
05 One and Done
06 Pan and Broom
07 Stairwell Song
08 Persona Non Grata
09 Tilt-A-Whirl
10 Hot Car In The Sun
11 Forced Convalescence
12 To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)
13 Calais To Dover
14 Comet Song