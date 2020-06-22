Bright Eyes – Mariana Trench [VIDEO]

Dopo averci fatto ascoltare i primi estratti Persona Non Grata (che trovate qui), Forced Convalescence (che trovate qui) e One And Done (che trovate qui), oggi i Bright Eyes di Conor Oberst hanno finalmente annunciato il loro ritorno discografico, che arriverà il 21 Agosto su Dead Oceans e si intitolerà Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was. Insieme all’annuncio la band ha diffuso anche il videoclip animato della nuova anticipazione Mariana Trench, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Pageturner’s Rag

02 Dance And Sing

03 Just Once In The World

04 Mariana Trench

05 One and Done

06 Pan and Broom

07 Stairwell Song

08 Persona Non Grata

09 Tilt-A-Whirl

10 Hot Car In The Sun

11 Forced Convalescence

12 To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)

13 Calais To Dover

14 Comet Song