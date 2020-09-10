Bruce Springsteen – Letter To You [VIDEO]

Le indiscrezioni dei giorni scorsi riguardo un imminente nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen sono state confermate ufficialmente oggi: il 23 Ottobre, infatti, uscirà Letter To You, il ritorno di Springsteen insieme alla E Street Band (l’ultima volta era stata “Wrecking Ball” del 2012). Per anticipare il disco è arrivato il videoclip della title track, che trovate qui in basso insieme a tracklist e copertina dell’album:

01 One Minute You’re Here

02 Letter To You

03 Burnin Train

04 Janey Needs A Shooter

05 Last Man Standing

06 The Power Of Prayer

07 House Of A Thousand Guitars

08 Rainmaker

09 If I Was The Priest

10 Ghosts

11 Song For Orphans

12 I’ll See You In My Dreams