Bruce Springsteen – Letter To You [VIDEO]

Le indiscrezioni dei giorni scorsi riguardo un imminente nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen sono state confermate ufficialmente oggi: il 23 Ottobre, infatti, uscirà Letter To You, il ritorno di Springsteen insieme alla E Street Band (l’ultima volta era stata “Wrecking Ball” del 2012). Per anticipare il disco è arrivato il videoclip della title track, che trovate qui in basso insieme a tracklist e copertina dell’album:
01 One Minute You’re Here
02 Letter To You
03 Burnin Train
04 Janey Needs A Shooter
05 Last Man Standing
06 The Power Of Prayer
07 House Of A Thousand Guitars
08 Rainmaker
09 If I Was The Priest
10 Ghosts
11 Song For Orphans
12 I’ll See You In My Dreams