Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: nuovo album e due date in Italia

Fermi a “The Tourist” del 2017, i Clap Your Hands Say Yeah di Alec Ounsworth hanno annunciato oggi il loro ritorno, che arriverà il 29 Gennaio e si intitolerà New Fragility, anticipato dall’ascolto dei primi due estratti Hesitating Nation e Thousand Oaks. In concomitanza col disco sono state anche svelate le date del tour a supporto, che toccherà l’Italia il prossimo Ottobre per due appuntamenti. Qui in basso i dettagli delle date, la tracklist dell’album e l’ascolto dei brani:

6 OTTOBRE @ ARCI BIKO, MILANO

7 OTTOBRE @ COVO CLUB, BOLOGNA

01 Hesitating Nation

02 Thousand Oaks

03 Dee, Forgiven

04 New Fragility

05 Innocent Weight

06 Mirror Song

07 CYHSY, 2005

08 Where They Perform Miracles

09 Went Looking For Trouble

10 If I Were More Like Jesus