Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: nuovo album e due date in Italia

Fermi a “The Tourist” del 2017, i Clap Your Hands Say Yeah di Alec Ounsworth hanno annunciato oggi il loro ritorno, che arriverà il 29 Gennaio e si intitolerà New Fragility, anticipato dall’ascolto dei primi due estratti Hesitating Nation e Thousand Oaks. In concomitanza col disco sono state anche svelate le date del tour a supporto, che toccherà l’Italia il prossimo Ottobre per due appuntamenti. Qui in basso i dettagli delle date, la tracklist dell’album e l’ascolto dei brani:
6 OTTOBRE @ ARCI BIKO, MILANO
7 OTTOBRE @ COVO CLUB, BOLOGNA
01 Hesitating Nation
02 Thousand Oaks
03 Dee, Forgiven
04 New Fragility
05 Innocent Weight
06 Mirror Song
07 CYHSY, 2005
08 Where They Perform Miracles
09 Went Looking For Trouble
10 If I Were More Like Jesus