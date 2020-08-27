Clipping – Say The Name [AUDIO]

Usciti lo scorso anno con “There Existed An Addiction To Blood” (qui la nostra recensione), i Clipping hanno già annunciato un nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco, che si intitolerà Visions Of Bodies Being Burned, arriverà per Sub Pop il 23 Ottobre ed è anticipato dall’ascolto del primo estratto Say The Name, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube (c’è il lyric video) insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Intro

02 Say The Name

03 Wytchboard (Interlude)

04 ’96 Neve Campbell (feat. Cam & China)

05 Something Underneath

06 Make Them Dead

07 She Bad

08 Invocation (Interlude) (feat. Greg Stuart)

09 Pain Everyday (feat. Michael Esposito)

10 Check The Lock

11 Looking Like Meat (feat. Ho99o9)

12 Drove (Interlude)

13 Eaten Alive (feat. Jeff Parker & Ted Byrnes)

14 Body For The Pile (feat. Sickness)

15 Enlacing

16 Secret Piece