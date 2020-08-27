Clipping – Say The Name [AUDIO]

Usciti lo scorso anno con “There Existed An Addiction To Blood” (qui la nostra recensione), i Clipping hanno già annunciato un nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco, che si intitolerà Visions Of Bodies Being Burned, arriverà per Sub Pop il 23 Ottobre ed è anticipato dall’ascolto del primo estratto Say The Name, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube (c’è il lyric video) insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Intro
02 Say The Name
03 Wytchboard (Interlude)
04 ’96 Neve Campbell (feat. Cam & China)
05 Something Underneath
06 Make Them Dead
07 She Bad
08 Invocation (Interlude) (feat. Greg Stuart)
09 Pain Everyday (feat. Michael Esposito)
10 Check The Lock
11 Looking Like Meat (feat. Ho99o9)
12 Drove (Interlude)
13 Eaten Alive (feat. Jeff Parker & Ted Byrnes)
14 Body For The Pile (feat. Sickness)
15 Enlacing
16 Secret Piece