Damien Jurado – Birds Tricked Into The Trees [AUDIO]

Dopo “The Horizon Just Laughed” del 2018 e “In The Shape Of A Storm” del 2019, anche quest’anno Damien Jurado pubblicherà un nuovo album, intitolato What’s New, Tomboy? e in uscita l’1 Maggio su Mama Bird. Per anticiparlo, Jurado ha diffuso l’ascolto del primo estratto nonché traccia d’apertura Birds Tricked Into The Trees, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Birds Tricked Into The Trees

02 Ochoa

03 Alice Hyatt

04 Arthur Aware

05 Francine

06 Fool Maria

07 When You Were Few

08 Sandra

09 The End Of The Road

10 Frankie