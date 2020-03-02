Damien Jurado – Birds Tricked Into The Trees [AUDIO]

Dopo “The Horizon Just Laughed” del 2018 e “In The Shape Of A Storm” del 2019, anche quest’anno Damien Jurado pubblicherà un nuovo album, intitolato What’s New, Tomboy? e in uscita l’1 Maggio su Mama Bird. Per anticiparlo, Jurado ha diffuso l’ascolto del primo estratto nonché traccia d’apertura Birds Tricked Into The Trees, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Birds Tricked Into The Trees
02 Ochoa
03 Alice Hyatt
04 Arthur Aware
05 Francine
06 Fool Maria
07 When You Were Few
08 Sandra
09 The End Of The Road
10 Frankie