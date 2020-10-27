David Bowie: a Gennaio un tributo in streaming

Il prossimo 8 Gennaio, in occasione di quello che sarebbe stato il suo settantaquattresimo compleanno, si terrà un grande evento in live streaming per ricordare David Bowie. “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!” vedrà assecondarsi amici e storici collaboratori di Bowie, da Trent Reznor a Billy Corgan passando per Perry Farrell, Macy Gray, Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale, Joe Elliott, Tony Visconti e tanti altri. Qui in basso il trailer dell’evento:
A Bowie Celebration: Just for one day! brings together dozens of Bowie alumni band members spanning Bowie’s career from his 1969 self-titled album to his final album, Blackstar , along with many of the world’s most famous voices for a very special experience with performances from William Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (The Cult), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Color), Tony-winning rocker Lena Hall, vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for 20 Feet From Stardom ), and many more to be announced. Alumni members of Bowie’s bands from throughout his career will join the event including David’s final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie’s long-time record producer and musician Tony Visconti, and many more coming soon will collaborate with Garson’s special guest vocalists for a setlist of some of Bowie’s most memorable hit songs along with a collection of deep cut Bowie gems. Tickets are on sale now at link in bio with early-bird pricing offered through Sunday, November 1. A variety of VIP ticket bundles are available offering fans a variety of exclusive opportunities and merchandise including everything from access to private rehearsals to access to pre-show soundcheck and an after-show Q&A with members of the band. #abowiecelebration #bowiealumni #davidbowie #davidbowieforever #bowieforever #bowie2021 #JustForOneDay