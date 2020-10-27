David Bowie: a Gennaio un tributo in streaming

Il prossimo 8 Gennaio, in occasione di quello che sarebbe stato il suo settantaquattresimo compleanno, si terrà un grande evento in live streaming per ricordare David Bowie. “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!” vedrà assecondarsi amici e storici collaboratori di Bowie, da Trent Reznor a Billy Corgan passando per Perry Farrell, Macy Gray, Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale, Joe Elliott, Tony Visconti e tanti altri. Qui in basso il trailer dell’evento: