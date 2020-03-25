Deerhoof – Future Teenage Cave Artists / The Loved One [AUDIO]

Stanno per tornare i Deerhoof con il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, successore di “Mountain Moves” del 2017. Il disco si intitolerà Future Teenage Cave Artists e uscirà il 29 Maggio su Joyful Noise. Per anticiparlo la band (composta adesso da Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich e Greg Saunier) ha diffuso oggi l’ascolto dei primi due estratti, la title track e The Loved One, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Future Teenage Cave Artists

02 Sympathy For The Baby Boo

03 The Loved One

04 O Ye Saddle Babes

05 New Orphan Asylum For Spirited Deerchildren

06 Zazeet

07 Fraction Anthem

08 ‘Farewell’ Symphony

09 Reduced Guilt

10 Damaged Eyes Squinting Into The Beautiful Overhot Sun

11 I Call On Thee