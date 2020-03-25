Deerhoof – Future Teenage Cave Artists / The Loved One [AUDIO]

Stanno per tornare i Deerhoof con il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, successore di “Mountain Moves” del 2017. Il disco si intitolerà Future Teenage Cave Artists e uscirà il 29 Maggio su Joyful Noise. Per anticiparlo la band (composta adesso da Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich e Greg Saunier) ha diffuso oggi l’ascolto dei primi due estratti, la title track e The Loved One, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Future Teenage Cave Artists
02 Sympathy For The Baby Boo
03 The Loved One
04 O Ye Saddle Babes
05 New Orphan Asylum For Spirited Deerchildren
06 Zazeet
07 Fraction Anthem
08 ‘Farewell’ Symphony
09 Reduced Guilt
10 Damaged Eyes Squinting Into The Beautiful Overhot Sun
11 I Call On Thee