DMA’s – Life Is A Game Of Changing [VIDEO]

Il 24 Aprile torneranno i DMA’s con The Glow, il loro terzo lavoro in studio seguito del fortunato “For Now” del 2018. Dopo la prima anticipazione Silver (che trovate in fondo alla pagina da Spotify), adesso è arrivato anche il video del secondo estratto Life Is A Game Of Changing. Eccolo qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Never Before
02 The Glow
03 Silver
04 Life Is A Game Of Changing
05 Criminals
06 Strangers
07 Learning Alive
08 Hello Girlfriend
09 Appointment
10 Round & Around
11 Cobracaine