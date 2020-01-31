DMA’s – Life Is A Game Of Changing [VIDEO]

DMA’s – Life Is A Game Of Changing

Il 24 Aprile torneranno i DMA’s con The Glow, il loro terzo lavoro in studio seguito del fortunato “For Now” del 2018. Dopo la prima anticipazione Silver (che trovate in fondo alla pagina da Spotify), adesso è arrivato anche il video del secondo estratto Life Is A Game Of Changing. Eccolo qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Never Before

02 The Glow

03 Silver

04 Life Is A Game Of Changing

05 Criminals

06 Strangers

07 Learning Alive

08 Hello Girlfriend

09 Appointment

10 Round & Around

11 Cobracaine