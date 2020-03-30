È morto Alan Merrill degli Arrows

Il coronavirus si è portato via Alan Merrill, storico frontman degli Arrows nonché co-autore di I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, il pezzo portato al successo e in testa a tutte le classifiche da Joan Jett nel 1982. Merrill aveva sessantanove anni e la sua scomparsa sarebbe dovuta a complicanze dovuta all’infezione che sta flagellando il mondo in questi mesi.