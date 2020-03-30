È morto Alan Merrill degli Arrows

Il coronavirus si è portato via Alan Merrill, storico frontman degli Arrows nonché co-autore di I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, il pezzo portato al successo e in testa a tutte le classifiche da Joan Jett nel 1982. Merrill aveva sessantanove anni e la sua scomparsa sarebbe dovuta a complicanze dovuta all’infezione che sta flagellando il mondo in questi mesi.
I've just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed. My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole. I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side 🖤