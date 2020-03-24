È morto Tres Warren dei Psychic Ills

Metà del duo newyorkese Psychic Ills insieme a Elizabeth Hart, è venuto a mancare all’età di 41 anni Tres Warren. Le cause della morte non sono state ancora rivelate, ma la notizia è arrivata direttamente dalla pagina Facebook ufficiale della band con il seguente messaggio:

Dear Friends,

Our hearts are broken and heavy with the news that our brother Tres has passed away. Tres was a lover of music — his soul was made of it and he poured that into all he did with such heart and passion. We will forever be changed by knowing him and the empty space his leaving has left behind will never be filled. We want to thank you all for the love and support that you have given us through the years. We love u T and will miss you every day.