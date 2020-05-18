Everything Everything – Arch Enemy [AUDIO]

Fermi ad “A Fever Dream” del 2017, gli inglesi Everything Everything stanno per tornare con un nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco, che si intitolerà Re-Animator, uscirà il 21 Agosto su Infinity Industries ed è anticipato dall’ascolto del primo estratto Arch Enemy, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Lost Powers
02 Big Climb
03 It Was A Monstering
04 Planets
05 Moonlight
06 Arch Enemy
07 Lord Of The Trapdoor
08 Black Hyena
09 In Birdsong
10 The Actor
11 Violent Sun