Everything Everything – Arch Enemy [AUDIO]

Everything Everything – Arch Enemy

Fermi ad “A Fever Dream” del 2017, gli inglesi Everything Everything stanno per tornare con un nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco, che si intitolerà Re-Animator, uscirà il 21 Agosto su Infinity Industries ed è anticipato dall’ascolto del primo estratto Arch Enemy, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Lost Powers

02 Big Climb

03 It Was A Monstering

04 Planets

05 Moonlight

06 Arch Enemy

07 Lord Of The Trapdoor

08 Black Hyena

09 In Birdsong

10 The Actor

11 Violent Sun