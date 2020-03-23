Father John Misty: fuori un live per beneficenza

Sono tantissimi gli artisti che si stanno muovendo per raccogliere fondi per affrontare al meglio possibile la battaglia contro il COVID-19. L’ultimo in ordine cronologico è Father John Misty, che ha caricato su Bandcamp Off-Key In Hamburg, la registrazione del suo live dello scorso 8 Agosto ad Amburgo insieme alla Neue Philarmonie Frankfurt. Tutti i proventi della vendita del live (di cui qui in basso trovate tracklist e un’anticipazione, Holy Shit) andranno alla MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a supporto della forte crisi che sta vivendo l’industria discografica.
01 Hangout At The Gallows
02 Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings
03 Mr. Tillman
04 Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All
05 The Night Josh Tillman Came To Our Apt.
06 Strange Encounter
07 Total Entertainment Forever
08 Things It Would’ve Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution
09 Ballad Of The Dying Man
10 A Bigger Paper Bag
11 I Went To The Store One Day
12 Nancy From Now On
13 Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)
14 Please Don’t Die
15 The Palace
16 God’s Favorite Customer
17 Pure Comedy
18 Holy Shit
19 I Love You, Honeybear
20 Leaving LA