Father John Misty: fuori un live per beneficenza

Sono tantissimi gli artisti che si stanno muovendo per raccogliere fondi per affrontare al meglio possibile la battaglia contro il COVID-19. L’ultimo in ordine cronologico è Father John Misty, che ha caricato su Bandcamp Off-Key In Hamburg, la registrazione del suo live dello scorso 8 Agosto ad Amburgo insieme alla Neue Philarmonie Frankfurt. Tutti i proventi della vendita del live (di cui qui in basso trovate tracklist e un’anticipazione, Holy Shit) andranno alla MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a supporto della forte crisi che sta vivendo l’industria discografica.

01 Hangout At The Gallows

02 Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

03 Mr. Tillman

04 Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All

05 The Night Josh Tillman Came To Our Apt.

06 Strange Encounter

07 Total Entertainment Forever

08 Things It Would’ve Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution

09 Ballad Of The Dying Man

10 A Bigger Paper Bag

11 I Went To The Store One Day

12 Nancy From Now On

13 Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)

14 Please Don’t Die

15 The Palace

16 God’s Favorite Customer

17 Pure Comedy

18 Holy Shit

19 I Love You, Honeybear

20 Leaving LA