Flaming Lips – My Religion Is You [VIDEO]

A fine Maggio i Flaming Lips di Wayne Coyne avevano diffuso il nuovo brano Flowers Of Neptune 6 (che trovate qui). Adesso scopriamo che il pezzo era la prima anticipazione da American Head, il loro nuovo album in uscita l’11 Settembre. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il video di My Religion Is You, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Will You Return / When You Come Down

02 Watching The Lightbugs Glow

03 Flowers Of Neptune 6

04 Dinosaurs On The Mountain

05 At The Movies On Quaaludes

06 Mother I’ve Taken LSD

07 Brother Eye

08 You n Me Sellin’ Weed

09 Mother Please Don’t Be Sad

10 When We Die When We’re High

11 Assassins Of Youth

12 God And The Policeman (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

13 My Religion Is You