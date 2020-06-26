Flaming Lips – My Religion Is You [VIDEO]

A fine Maggio i Flaming Lips di Wayne Coyne avevano diffuso il nuovo brano Flowers Of Neptune 6 (che trovate qui). Adesso scopriamo che il pezzo era la prima anticipazione da American Head, il loro nuovo album in uscita l’11 Settembre. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il video di My Religion Is You, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Will You Return / When You Come Down
02 Watching The Lightbugs Glow
03 Flowers Of Neptune 6
04 Dinosaurs On The Mountain
05 At The Movies On Quaaludes
06 Mother I’ve Taken LSD
07 Brother Eye
08 You n Me Sellin’ Weed
09 Mother Please Don’t Be Sad
10 When We Die When We’re High
11 Assassins Of Youth
12 God And The Policeman (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
13 My Religion Is You