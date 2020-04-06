Laura Marling – Held Down [AUDIO]

Ferma a “Semper Femina” del 2017, la songwriter Laura Marling sta per tornare con il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco, che uscirà a sorpresa (e in anticipo sui programmi) questo venerdì, si intitolerà Song For Our Daughter ed è anticipato dall’ascolto di Held Down, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Alexandra
02 Held Down
03 Strange Girl
04 Only The Strong
05 Blow By Blow
06 Song For Our Daughter
07 Fortune
08 The End Of The Affair
09 Hope We Meet Again
10 For You