Laura Marling – Held Down [AUDIO]

Ferma a “Semper Femina” del 2017, la songwriter Laura Marling sta per tornare con il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco, che uscirà a sorpresa (e in anticipo sui programmi) questo venerdì, si intitolerà Song For Our Daughter ed è anticipato dall’ascolto di Held Down, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Alexandra

02 Held Down

03 Strange Girl

04 Only The Strong

05 Blow By Blow

06 Song For Our Daughter

07 Fortune

08 The End Of The Affair

09 Hope We Meet Again

10 For You