Maya Hawke – By Myself [VIDEO]

La giovanissima Maya Hawke, figlia di Uma Thurman ed Ethan Hawke, ha già da tempo il suo seguito grazie soprattutto alla parte nella serie tv cult “Stranger Things” (oltre che per la più recente comparsa nell’ultimo film di Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”), ma adesso ci prova anche con la musica. Il 19 Giugno uscirà infatti Blush, il suo debutto discografico su Mom + Pop, anticipato dal videoclip del primo estratto By Myself. Lo trovate qui in basso insieme a tracklist e copertina del disco:
01 Coverage
02 By Myself
03 A River Like You
04 Menace
05 Hold The Sun
06 Bringing Me Down
07 Cricket
08 Stay Open
09 Catch Me
10 Rose And Thorn
11 To Love A Boy
12 Goodbye Rocket Ship
Hey everyone. I hope you are safe and healthy and with plenty of food and toilet paper (but not too much) …with close loved ones but social distancing yourself from others. The first single and video, BY MYSELF from my upcoming album BLUSH is out now wherever music is streamed. I hope it can serve as a bit of company in these solitary times. Also merch for the new record is now available to order from my web sight in my bio. A portion of proceeds with go to the @foodbank4nyc I encourage direct donations as well. ❤️❤️❤️