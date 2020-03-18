Maya Hawke – By Myself [VIDEO]

La giovanissima Maya Hawke, figlia di Uma Thurman ed Ethan Hawke, ha già da tempo il suo seguito grazie soprattutto alla parte nella serie tv cult “Stranger Things” (oltre che per la più recente comparsa nell’ultimo film di Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”), ma adesso ci prova anche con la musica. Il 19 Giugno uscirà infatti Blush, il suo debutto discografico su Mom + Pop, anticipato dal videoclip del primo estratto By Myself. Lo trovate qui in basso insieme a tracklist e copertina del disco:

01 Coverage

02 By Myself

03 A River Like You

04 Menace

05 Hold The Sun

06 Bringing Me Down

07 Cricket

08 Stay Open

09 Catch Me

10 Rose And Thorn

11 To Love A Boy

12 Goodbye Rocket Ship