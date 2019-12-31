Michael Stipe: annunciato il secondo singolo solista

Sabato 5 Ottobre è stato un giorno speciale, con il debutto ufficiale da solista di Michael Stipe dopo lo scioglimento degli R.E.M. del 2011. La notizia diffusa in questi ultimi scampoli di 2019 è che Your Capricious Soul (che trovate qui) avrà a brevissimo un successore: il 4 Gennaio, infatti, giorno del sessantesimo compleanno di Stipe, uscirà Drive To The Ocean, il suo secondo brano a proprio nome. Come per il primo singolo, anche i proventi di questo andranno in beneficenza, nello specifico alla no profit Pathway To Paris, e sarà possibile scaricarlo esclusivamente sul sito ufficiale di Stipe. Qui in basso il post Instagram con cui è stato dato l’annuncio:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Michael Stipe will start the new decade by releasing his second solo single, “Drive To The Ocean,” on January 4th, 2020. The date also marks Michael's 60th birthday, and the track will be made available exclusively via his own website – MichaelStipe.com (link in bio) The track will benefit @pathway2paris , founded by Jesse Paris Smith and Rebecca Foon, with Michael redirecting all of his earnings from sales and synchronization licensing for the first 365 days to the organization. Pathway to Paris is a non-profit organization dedicated to turning the Paris Agreement into reality through innovative public engagement, cultural events, supporting citizen driven initiatives and cities in developing and implementing ambitious climate action plans. Says Stipe of this, his second solo release, "I am so happy to collaborate with Pathway To Paris for this year 2020. The work that they are doing is vital and foundational— it is essential for a future that we can and will claim as our own.” #michaelstipe #pathwaytoparis #drivetotheocean