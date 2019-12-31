Michael Stipe: annunciato il secondo singolo solista

Sabato 5 Ottobre è stato un giorno speciale, con il debutto ufficiale da solista di Michael Stipe dopo lo scioglimento degli R.E.M. del 2011. La notizia diffusa in questi ultimi scampoli di 2019 è che Your Capricious Soul (che trovate qui) avrà a brevissimo un successore: il 4 Gennaio, infatti, giorno del sessantesimo compleanno di Stipe, uscirà Drive To The Ocean, il suo secondo brano a proprio nome. Come per il primo singolo, anche i proventi di questo andranno in beneficenza, nello specifico alla no profit Pathway To Paris, e sarà possibile scaricarlo esclusivamente sul sito ufficiale di Stipe. Qui in basso il post Instagram con cui è stato dato l’annuncio: