Mourn – This Feeling Is Disgusting [VIDEO]

Già ad Aprile le spagnole Mourn erano tornate a farsi sentire con un nuovo brano, Call You Back (che trovate qui). Adesso scopriamo che il pezzo altro non era se non il primo estratto da Self Worth, il loro nuovo album in uscita il 30 Ottobre per Captured Tracks, successore di “Sorpresa Familia” del 2018. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il video di This Feeling Is Disgusting, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 This Feeling Is Disgusting
02 Call You Back
03 I’m In Trouble
04 Men
05 Gather, Really
06 The Tree
07 Stay There
08 House, Hold
09 It’s A Frogs World
10 Worthy Mushroom
11 Apathy
12 The Family’s Broke