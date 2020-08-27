Mourn – This Feeling Is Disgusting [VIDEO]

Già ad Aprile le spagnole Mourn erano tornate a farsi sentire con un nuovo brano, Call You Back (che trovate qui). Adesso scopriamo che il pezzo altro non era se non il primo estratto da Self Worth, il loro nuovo album in uscita il 30 Ottobre per Captured Tracks, successore di “Sorpresa Familia” del 2018. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il video di This Feeling Is Disgusting, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 This Feeling Is Disgusting

02 Call You Back

03 I’m In Trouble

04 Men

05 Gather, Really

06 The Tree

07 Stay There

08 House, Hold

09 It’s A Frogs World

10 Worthy Mushroom

11 Apathy

12 The Family’s Broke