New Order: in arrivo la ristampa in box set di Power, Corruption & Lies

New Order: in arrivo la ristampa in box set di Power, Corruption...

I New Order hanno appena annunciato l’uscita, in programma per il 2 Ottobre, di un box set “definitivo” incentrato su Power, Corruption & Lies, il loro capolavoro del 1983. La ristampa conterrà l’album rimasterizzato dalle registrazioni analogiche dell’epoca, un disco extra di materiale extra, le John Peel Session del 1982, due DVD di materiale live e apparizioni in TV e un libro fotografico di 48 pagine. Insieme al box set ci saranno anche le ristampe in 12” dei singoli Blue Monday, Confusion, Thieves Like Us e Murder. Qui in basso il video con cui la band ha dato l’annuncio: