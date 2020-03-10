Pearl Jam: rinviato il tour americano

Mentre il mondo fa i conti con il coronavirus, sono centinaia gli eventi musicali che in questi giorni stanno subendo rinvii e cancellazioni, non soltanto in Europa e Asia ma anche negli Stati Uniti, comprese manifestazioni enormi come SXSW o Coachella. Gli ultimi della lista sono i Pearl Jam che, in uscita il 27 Marzo con il loro nuovo album “Gigaton”, hanno annunciato oggi il rinvio di tutte le date dell’imminente tour americano. Confermati al momento gli appuntamenti europei, tra cui la data italiana del 5 Luglio. Qui in basso il comunicato diffuso dalla band: