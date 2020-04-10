Pearl Jam: rinviato il tour europeo

Le speranze erano già ridotte al minimo, ma adesso sono tramontate del tutto: dopo quello americano, anche il tour europeo dei Pearl Jam a supporto del nuovo album “Gigaton” (qui la nostra recensione) è stato ufficialmente rinviato all’estate 2021. Salta quindi la loro unica data italiana, in programma il 5 Luglio all’Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola (BO). Il comunicato della band (che trovate qui in basso) non specifica ancora le date esatte dei rinvii, preannunciando soltanto che si terranno a cavallo tra Giugno e Luglio 2021. Nessuna notizia, inoltre, sulle modalità di rimborso, mentre è confermato che i biglietti già acquistati resteranno validi anche per le nuove date.