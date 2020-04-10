Pearl Jam: rinviato il tour europeo

Le speranze erano già ridotte al minimo, ma adesso sono tramontate del tutto: dopo quello americano, anche il tour europeo dei Pearl Jam a supporto del nuovo album “Gigaton” (qui la nostra recensione) è stato ufficialmente rinviato all’estate 2021. Salta quindi la loro unica data italiana, in programma il 5 Luglio all’Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola (BO). Il comunicato della band (che trovate qui in basso) non specifica ancora le date esatte dei rinvii, preannunciando soltanto che si terranno a cavallo tra Giugno e Luglio 2021. Nessuna notizia, inoltre, sulle modalità di rimborso, mentre è confermato che i biglietti già acquistati resteranno validi anche per le nuove date.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam's 2020 European tour dates have been postponed until June/July 2021. We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concert dates. Refunds are not being offered at this time. However, we are still reviewing specific ticketing policies with our partners in each country. Ticket holders will be notified of any changes. As previously announced, London's @BSTHydePark festival was cancelled on April 8th. For more information and the event statement, visit the BST Hyde Park website. We look forward to returning to Europe in 2021!