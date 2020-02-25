Perfume Genius – Describe [VIDEO]

Fermo all’ottimo “No Shape” del 2017 (qui la nostra recensione), Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius tornerà il 15 Maggio su Matador con Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio annunciato oggi. Per anticiparlo è arrivato anche il videoclip del primo estratto Describe, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Whole Life

02 Describe

03 Without You

04 Jason

05 Leave

06 On The Floor

07 Your Body Changes Everything

08 Moonbend

09 Just A Touch

10 Nothing At All

11 One More Try

12 Some Dream

13 Borrowed Light