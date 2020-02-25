Perfume Genius – Describe [VIDEO]

Fermo all’ottimo “No Shape” del 2017 (qui la nostra recensione), Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius tornerà il 15 Maggio su Matador con Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio annunciato oggi. Per anticiparlo è arrivato anche il videoclip del primo estratto Describe, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Whole Life
02 Describe
03 Without You
04 Jason
05 Leave
06 On The Floor
07 Your Body Changes Everything
08 Moonbend
09 Just A Touch
10 Nothing At All
11 One More Try
12 Some Dream
13 Borrowed Light