Peter Hook: un live in streaming per i 40 anni dalla morte di Ian Curtis

Lunedì 18 Maggio saranno quarant’anni esatti dalla scomparsa di Ian Curtis. Per ricordarlo, anche Peter Hook ha deciso di rivolgersi a internet in questo particolare momento: a partire dalle 13:00 italiane e per 24 ore, infatti, sarà disponibile sui canali YouTube e Facebook dei Joy Division e su quelli di Peter Hook & The Light il concerto tenuto nel 2015 da Hook e la sua band alla Christ Church di Macclesfield, città natale di Curtis, in cui era stata riproposta l’intera discografia dei Joy Division. Le donazioni che sarà possibile versare saranno interamente devolute alla Epilepsy Society, organizzazione che supporta gli affetti dall’epilessia, patologia che affliggeva anche Curtis. Qui in basso la locandina dell’evento, chiamato “So This Is Permanent”:
On May 18th 2015, we performed every single track recorded & released by @officialjoydivision live at Ian Curtis's local church in his hometown of Macclesfield – a 3 and a half hour show with a 49 song setlist – celebrating his life & work on the 35th anniversary of his passing. On May 18th 2020, to mark the upcoming 40th anniversary & to make up for not being able to play live this week, we will be streaming this entire show on the Joy Division @youtube channel for 24 hours only from 12pm BST. The stream will be free to watch but we are encouraging all fans to make a donation to the @epilepsysociety if possible, who we are proud to be supporting once again. We hope you'll all enjoy reliving this very special night with us. Follow along & let us know your thoughts by using the hashtag #SoThisIsPermanent.