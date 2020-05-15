Peter Hook: un live in streaming per i 40 anni dalla morte di Ian Curtis

Lunedì 18 Maggio saranno quarant’anni esatti dalla scomparsa di Ian Curtis. Per ricordarlo, anche Peter Hook ha deciso di rivolgersi a internet in questo particolare momento: a partire dalle 13:00 italiane e per 24 ore, infatti, sarà disponibile sui canali YouTube e Facebook dei Joy Division e su quelli di Peter Hook & The Light il concerto tenuto nel 2015 da Hook e la sua band alla Christ Church di Macclesfield, città natale di Curtis, in cui era stata riproposta l’intera discografia dei Joy Division. Le donazioni che sarà possibile versare saranno interamente devolute alla Epilepsy Society, organizzazione che supporta gli affetti dall’epilessia, patologia che affliggeva anche Curtis. Qui in basso la locandina dell’evento, chiamato “So This Is Permanent”: