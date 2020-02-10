Rage Against The Machine: annunciato il tour mondiale

Dopo l’annuncio di una prima, limitata serie di date negli Stati Uniti, i Rage Against The Machine hanno appena confermato il tour mondiale che era nell’aria, in cui saranno supportati niente poco di meno che dai Run The Jewels (che già in passato avevano collaborato con Zack de la Rocha). Tour mondiale vuol dire ovviamente anche Europa e, sebbene l’Italia non sia (al momento? Vedremo…) contemplata, qualche città facilmente raggiungibile c’è eccome. Ecco tutte le date svelate:

26/03 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

28/03 Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

30/03 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

10/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

17/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

21/04 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

25/04 Portland, OR – Moda Center

28/04 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

01/05 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

03/05 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

05/05 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

07/05 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place

09/05 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

14/05 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

16/05 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

19/05 Chicago, IL – United Center

23/05 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

19/06 Dover, DE – Firefly

10/07 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

13/07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

17/07 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

18/07 Québec City, Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec

21/07 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre

23/07 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

27/07 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

29/07 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31/07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

02/08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

04/08 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

07/08 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

10/08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

28/08 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

30/08 Reading, England – Reading Festival

01/09 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival

04/09 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

06/09 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

08/09 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

10/09 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena