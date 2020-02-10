Rage Against The Machine: annunciato il tour mondiale

Dopo l’annuncio di una prima, limitata serie di date negli Stati Uniti, i Rage Against The Machine hanno appena confermato il tour mondiale che era nell’aria, in cui saranno supportati niente poco di meno che dai Run The Jewels (che già in passato avevano collaborato con Zack de la Rocha). Tour mondiale vuol dire ovviamente anche Europa e, sebbene l’Italia non sia (al momento? Vedremo…) contemplata, qualche città facilmente raggiungibile c’è eccome. Ecco tutte le date svelate:
26/03 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
28/03 Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center
30/03 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
10/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
17/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
21/04 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
25/04 Portland, OR – Moda Center
28/04 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
01/05 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
03/05 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
05/05 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
07/05 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place
09/05 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
14/05 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
16/05 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
19/05 Chicago, IL – United Center
23/05 Boston, MA – Boston Calling
19/06 Dover, DE – Firefly
10/07 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
13/07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
17/07 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest
18/07 Québec City, Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec
21/07 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre
23/07 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
27/07 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
29/07 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31/07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
02/08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
04/08 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
07/08 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
10/08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
28/08 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
30/08 Reading, England – Reading Festival
01/09 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival
04/09 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
06/09 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
08/09 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
10/09 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena