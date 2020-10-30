Rob Zombie – The Triumph Of King Freak [VIDEO]

Torna a farsi sentire Rob Zombie annunciando il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, questo il titolo, uscirà il prossimo 12 Marzo su Nuclear Blast ed è anticipato oggi dal videoclip del primo estratto The Triumph Of King Freak, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Expanding The Head Of Zed
02 The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
03 The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider
04 Hovering Over The Dull Earth
05 Shadow Of The Cemetery Man
06 A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared
07 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train
08 The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man
09 The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis
10 The Satanic Rites Of Blacula
11 Shower Of Stones
12 Shake Your Ass – Smoke Your Grass
13 Boom-Boom-Boom
14 What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama
15 Get Loose
16 The Serenity Of Witches
17 Crow Killer Blues