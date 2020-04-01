Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – She’s There [VIDEO]

“Hope Downs” del 2018, sta per avere un seguito: gli australiani Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, infatti, hanno annunciato oggi Sideways To New Italy, il loro nuovo album in uscita il 5 Giugno su Sub Pop. Per anticiparlo, la band ha diffuso il videoclip di She’s There, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 The Second Of The First
02 Falling Thunder
03 She’s There
04 Beautiful Steven
05 The Only One
06 Cars In Space
07 Cameo
08 Not Tonight
09 Sunglasses At The Wedding
10 The Cool Change