Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – She’s There [VIDEO]

“Hope Downs” del 2018, sta per avere un seguito: gli australiani Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, infatti, hanno annunciato oggi Sideways To New Italy, il loro nuovo album in uscita il 5 Giugno su Sub Pop. Per anticiparlo, la band ha diffuso il videoclip di She’s There, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 The Second Of The First

02 Falling Thunder

03 She’s There

04 Beautiful Steven

05 The Only One

06 Cars In Space

07 Cameo

08 Not Tonight

09 Sunglasses At The Wedding

10 The Cool Change