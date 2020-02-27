Rufus Wainwright – Damsel In Distress [VIDEO]

Fermo con la sua produzione “pop” a “Out Of The Game” del 2012, Rufus Wainwright era tornato a fine 2019 con un nuovo brano, Trouble In Paradise (che trovate qui). Adesso scopriamo che il pezzo altro non era che la traccia d’apertura di Unfollow The Rules, il suo nuovo album in uscita il 24 Aprile su BMG. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il video del secondo estratto Damsel In Distress, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Trouble in Paradise

02 Damsel In Distress

03 Unfollow The Rules

04 You Ain’t Big

05 Romantical Man

06 Peaceful Afternoon

07 Only The People That Love

08 This One’s For The Ladies (That Lunge)

09 My Little You

10 Early Morning Madness

11 Hatred

12 Alone Time