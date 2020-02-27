Rufus Wainwright – Damsel In Distress [VIDEO]

Fermo con la sua produzione “pop” a “Out Of The Game” del 2012, Rufus Wainwright era tornato a fine 2019 con un nuovo brano, Trouble In Paradise (che trovate qui). Adesso scopriamo che il pezzo altro non era che la traccia d’apertura di Unfollow The Rules, il suo nuovo album in uscita il 24 Aprile su BMG. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il video del secondo estratto Damsel In Distress, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Trouble in Paradise
02 Damsel In Distress
03 Unfollow The Rules
04 You Ain’t Big
05 Romantical Man
06 Peaceful Afternoon
07 Only The People That Love
08 This One’s For The Ladies (That Lunge)
09 My Little You
10 Early Morning Madness
11 Hatred
12 Alone Time