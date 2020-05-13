Run The Jewels: annunciato il nuovo album

Dopo averci fatto ascoltare i primi due estratti Yankee And The Brave (che trovate qui) e Ooh La La (che trovate qui), i Run The Jewels hanno ufficialmente annunciato il nuovo album RTJ4, che uscirà il 5 Giugno. Qui in basso trovate la tracklist del disco con relativi featuring e l’artwork, che richiama com’era prevedibili quello degli album precedenti:

01 Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4)

02 Ooh LA LA (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

03 Out Of Sight (Feat. 2 Chainz)

04 Holy Calamafuck

05 Goonies Vs. E.T.

06 Walking In The Snow

07 Ju$t (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha)

08 Never Look Back

09 The Ground Below

10 Pulling The Pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11 A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)