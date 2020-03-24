Sondre Lerche – You Are Not Who I Thought I Was [VIDEO]

Il songwriter norvegese (ma ormai stabilmente di base a Los Angeles) Sondre Lerche ha annunciato oggi il suo nuovo lavoro in studio, Patience, che uscirà il prossimo 5 Giugno. Per anticiparlo ha diffuso il videoclip del primo estratto You Are Not Who I Thought I Was, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Patience

02 I Love You Because It’s True

03 You Are Not Who I Thought I Was

04 There Is No Certain Thing

05 Are We Alone Now

06 That’s All There Is

07 Put The Camera Down

08 Why Would I Let You Go

09 I Can’t See Myself Without You

10 Don’t Waste Your Time

11 Why Did I Write The Book Of Love

12 My Love Is Hard To Explain