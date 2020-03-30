The National: ristampa per il decennale di High Violet

Il 10 Maggio saranno dieci anni esatti dall’uscita di “High Violet”, il quinti album dei The National. Per l’occasione, la band di Matt Berninger pubblicherà il 19 Giugno la ristampa del disco per la prima volta in vinile, un triplo LP che conterrà, oltre all’album originale, anche un disco di extra. Qui in basso il post Instagram con cui la band ha dato l’annuncio: