The National: ristampa per il decennale di High Violet

Il 10 Maggio saranno dieci anni esatti dall’uscita di “High Violet”, il quinti album dei The National. Per l’occasione, la band di Matt Berninger pubblicherà il 19 Giugno la ristampa del disco per la prima volta in vinile, un triplo LP che conterrà, oltre all’album originale, anche un disco di extra. Qui in basso il post Instagram con cui la band ha dato l’annuncio:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of High Violet, we are releasing the first-ever vinyl pressing of our 'High Violet Expanded Edition' on June 19th, 2020. In addition to the 10 original High Violet tracks, the triple LP package includes a third disc with “Wake Up Your Saints,” an alternate version of “Terrible Love,” “Walk Off” and more. Pre-order at the link in our bio. Tonight we will share the D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus-directed film, “The National – ‘High Violet’ Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM),” shot May 10th, 2010, the night before the release of the album. Please join us at 5:00PM ET today on our YouTube channel.