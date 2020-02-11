The Strokes – At The Door [VIDEO]

La lunga attesa è finita: gli Strokes hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, il primo da “Comedown Machine” del 2013. Il disco si intitolerà The New Abnormal e uscirà il 10 Aprile per Cult Records, anticipato oggi dal videoclip del primo estratto At The Door. Lo trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 The Adults Are Talking

02 Selfless

03 Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

04 Bad Decisions

05 Eternal Summer

06 At The Door

07 Why Are Sunday’s So Depressing

08 Not The Same Anymore

09 Ode To The Mets