The Strokes – At The Door [VIDEO]

La lunga attesa è finita: gli Strokes hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, il primo da “Comedown Machine” del 2013. Il disco si intitolerà The New Abnormal e uscirà il 10 Aprile per Cult Records, anticipato oggi dal videoclip del primo estratto At The Door. Lo trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 The Adults Are Talking
02 Selfless
03 Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus
04 Bad Decisions
05 Eternal Summer
06 At The Door
07 Why Are Sunday’s So Depressing
08 Not The Same Anymore
09 Ode To The Mets