Uniform – Delco [AUDIO]

Il loro ultimo album è “The Long Walk” del 2018, ma adesso i newyorkesi Uniform sono pronti a tornare con un nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà Shame e uscirà l’11 Settembre su Sacred Bones. Per anticiparlo ecco l’ascolto della traccia d’apertura Delco, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Delco
02 The Shadow Of A God’s Hand
03 Life In Remission
04 Shame
05 All We’ve Ever Wanted
06 Dispatches From The Gutter
07 This Won’t End Well
08 I Am The Cancer