Uniform – Delco [AUDIO]

Il loro ultimo album è “The Long Walk” del 2018, ma adesso i newyorkesi Uniform sono pronti a tornare con un nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà Shame e uscirà l’11 Settembre su Sacred Bones. Per anticiparlo ecco l’ascolto della traccia d’apertura Delco, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Delco

02 The Shadow Of A God’s Hand

03 Life In Remission

04 Shame

05 All We’ve Ever Wanted

06 Dispatches From The Gutter

07 This Won’t End Well

08 I Am The Cancer