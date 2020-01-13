Home NEWS U.S. Girls – Overtime

U.S. Girls – Overtime [VIDEO]

Ferma a “In A Poem Unlimited” del 2018, Meg Remy aka U.S. Girls ha annunciato oggi il suo ritorno discografico, che arriverà il 6 Marzo su 4AD e si intitolerà Heavy Light. Per anticiparlo è stato diffuso il videoclip del primo estratto Overtime, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 4 American Dollars
02 Overtime
03 IOU
04 Advice To Teenage Self
05 State House (It’s A Man’s World)
06 Born To Lose
07 And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve
08 The Most Hurtful Thing
09 Denise, Don’t Wait
10 Woodstock ‘99
11 The Color Of Your Childhood Bedroom
12 The Quiver To The Bomb
13 Red Ford Radio

