Yves Tumor – Gospel For A New Century [VIDEO]

Uscito nel 2018 con l’ottimo “Safe In The Hands Of Love”, Yves Tumor è tornato adesso con un nuovo videoclip che anticipa Heaven To A Tortured Mind, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio in uscita il 3 Aprile su Warp. Il pezzo è Gospel For A New Century e lo trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Gospel For A New Century
02 Medicine Burn
03 Identity Trade
04 Kerosene!
05 Hasdallen Lights
06 Romanticist
07 Dream Palette
08 Super Stars
09 Folie Imposée
10 Strawberry Privilege
11 Asteroid Blues
12 A Greater Love