Yves Tumor – Gospel For A New Century [VIDEO]

Uscito nel 2018 con l’ottimo “Safe In The Hands Of Love”, Yves Tumor è tornato adesso con un nuovo videoclip che anticipa Heaven To A Tortured Mind, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio in uscita il 3 Aprile su Warp. Il pezzo è Gospel For A New Century e lo trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Gospel For A New Century

02 Medicine Burn

03 Identity Trade

04 Kerosene!

05 Hasdallen Lights

06 Romanticist

07 Dream Palette

08 Super Stars

09 Folie Imposée

10 Strawberry Privilege

11 Asteroid Blues

12 A Greater Love