4AD: in arrivo una compilation di cover per celebrare i 40 anni

Photo Credit: 4AD / Official Logo

Lo scorso anno la 4AD, storica etichetta inglese, ha raggiunto il prestigioso traguardo dei quarant’anni di attività. I festeggiamenti continuano anche in questo 2021 visto che è stata annunciata Bills & Aches & Blues, una compilation di cover in cui diciotto artisti attualmente sotto contratto con 4AD rifanno classici della storia dell’etichetta. L’intera compilation sarà disponibile dal 2 Aprile, ma poco a poco la 4AD ci farà ascoltare tutte le diciotto tracce, a partire da oggi: Tkay Maidza che rifà Where Is My Mind? dei Pixies, U.S. Girls che rifà Junkyard dei The Birthday Party, Aldous Harding che rifà Revival dei Deerhunter e le Breeders che rifanno Dirt Eaters di His Name Is Alive. Trovate tutto qui in basso da Spotify insieme alla tracklist della compilation (qui pre-order e dettagli):

01 Tkay Maidza – Where Is My Mind? (Pixies)

02 U.S. Girls – Junkyard (The Birthday Party)

03 Aldous Harding – Revival (Deerhunter)

04 The Breeders – The Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive)

05 Maria Somerville – Seabird (Air Miami)

06 Tune-Yards – Cannonball (The Breeders)

07 Spencer. – Genesis (Grimes)

08 Helado Negro – Futurism (Deerhunter)

09 Efterklang – Postal (Piano Magic)

10 Bing and Ruth – Gigantic (Pixies)

11 Future Islands – The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox)

12 Jenny Hval – Sunbathing (Lush)

13 Dry Cleaning – Oblivion (Grimes)

14 Bradford Cox – Mountain Battles (Breeders)

15 SOHN – Song To The Siren (Tim Buckley)

16 Becky And The Birds – The Wolves Act I And II (Bon Iver)

17 Ex:Re – Misery Is A Butterfly (Blonde Redhead)

18 Big Thief – Off You (The Breeders)