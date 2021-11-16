A Place To Bury Strangers – Let’s See Each Other [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Heather Bickford

Usciti a Luglio con l’EP “Hologram” (qui la nostra recensione), primi nuovi brani in cui Oliver Ackermann ha chiamato a suonare con sé John e Sandra Fedowitz, ovvero i Ceremony East Coast, gli A Place To Bury Strangers torneranno il 4 Febbraio con See Through You, il loro nuovo album. Insieme all’annuncio del disco è arrivato anche il video del primo estratto Let’s See Each Other, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Nice Of You To Be There For Me

02 I’m Hurt

03 Let’s See Each Other

04 So Low

05 Dragged In A Hole

06 Ringing Bells

07 I Disappear (When You’re Near)

08 Anyone But You

09 My Head Is Bleeding

10 Broken

11 Hold On Tight

12 I Don’t Know How You Do It

13 Love Reaches Out