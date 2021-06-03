Alexis Marshall – Hounds In The Abyss [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Sargent House / Jeremy W.

Il 23 Luglio arriverà su Sargent House il debutto da solista di Alexis Marshall, frontman dei Daughters. Il disco si intitolerà House Of Lull . House Of When ed è stato prodotto da Seth Manchester, già al lavoro con i Daughters sul loro “You Won’t Get What You Want” del 2018. Per anticiparlo, Marshall ha diffuso oggi il video del primo estratto Hounds In The Abyss, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Drink From The Oceans . Nothing Can Harm You

02 Hounds In The Abyss

03 It Just Doesn’t Feel Good Anymore

04 Youth As Religion .

05 Religion As Leader

06 No Truth In The Body

07 Open Mouth

08 They Can Lie There Forever

09 Night Coming