…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – No Confidence / Salt In Your Eyes [AUDIO/VIDEO]

Fermi a “X: The Godless Void And Other Stories”, gli …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead torneranno il 15 Luglio su Dine Alone con il nuovo album XI: Bleed Here Now. Il disco, che vanterà i due featuring illustri di Britt Daniel degli Spoon e Amanda Palmer, è anticipato dai primi due estratti No Confidence e Salt In Your Eyes. Trovate tutto qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Our Epic Attempts
02 Long Distance Hell
03 Field Song
04 Penny Candle
05 No Confidence
06 String Theme
07 Kill Everyone
08 Growing Divide (feat. Britt Daniel)
09 Pigments
10 Golden Sail
11 A Life Less Melancholy
12 Taken By The Hand
13 Contra Mundum
14 Darkness Into Light
15 Water Tower
16 Sounds Of Horror
17 Protest Streets
18 The Widening Of Gyre
19 Millenium Actress (feat. Amanda Palmer)
20 Salt In Your Eyes
21 English Magic
22 Calm As The Valley