…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – No Confidence / Salt In Your Eyes [AUDIO/VIDEO]

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – No...

Photo Credit: Dave Creaney

Fermi a “X: The Godless Void And Other Stories”, gli …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead torneranno il 15 Luglio su Dine Alone con il nuovo album XI: Bleed Here Now. Il disco, che vanterà i due featuring illustri di Britt Daniel degli Spoon e Amanda Palmer, è anticipato dai primi due estratti No Confidence e Salt In Your Eyes. Trovate tutto qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Our Epic Attempts

02 Long Distance Hell

03 Field Song

04 Penny Candle

05 No Confidence

06 String Theme

07 Kill Everyone

08 Growing Divide (feat. Britt Daniel)

09 Pigments

10 Golden Sail

11 A Life Less Melancholy

12 Taken By The Hand

13 Contra Mundum

14 Darkness Into Light

15 Water Tower

16 Sounds Of Horror

17 Protest Streets

18 The Widening Of Gyre

19 Millenium Actress (feat. Amanda Palmer)

20 Salt In Your Eyes

21 English Magic

22 Calm As The Valley