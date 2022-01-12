Andy Bell – Something Like Love [VIDEO]

A un anno e mezzo dal suo esordio solista con “The View From Halfway Down” (qui la nostra recensione), Andy Bell è già pronto per tornare l’11 Febbraio con il suo secondo album in studio Flicker, nuovamente per Sonic Cathedral. La prima anticipazione estratta è Something Like Love, accompagnata da un videoclip che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 The Sky Without You
02 It Gets Easier
03 World Of Echo
04 Something Like Love
05 Jenny Holzer B. Goode
06 Way Of The World
07 Riverside
08 We All Fall Down
09 No Getting Out Alive
10 The Looking Glass
11 Love Is The Frequency
12 Gyre And Gimble
13 Lifeline
14 She Calls The Tune
15 Sidewinder
16 When The Lights Go Down
17 This Is Our Year
18 Holiday In The Sun