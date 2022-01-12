Andy Bell – Something Like Love [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Press

A un anno e mezzo dal suo esordio solista con “The View From Halfway Down” (qui la nostra recensione), Andy Bell è già pronto per tornare l’11 Febbraio con il suo secondo album in studio Flicker, nuovamente per Sonic Cathedral. La prima anticipazione estratta è Something Like Love, accompagnata da un videoclip che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 The Sky Without You

02 It Gets Easier

03 World Of Echo

04 Something Like Love

05 Jenny Holzer B. Goode

06 Way Of The World

07 Riverside

08 We All Fall Down

09 No Getting Out Alive

10 The Looking Glass

11 Love Is The Frequency

12 Gyre And Gimble

13 Lifeline

14 She Calls The Tune

15 Sidewinder

16 When The Lights Go Down

17 This Is Our Year

18 Holiday In The Sun