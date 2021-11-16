Big Thief – Time Escaping [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Michael Buishas

Nei mesi scorsi i Big Thief avevano diffuso un po’ di nuovi brani, Little Things, Sparrow (che trovate qui), Certainty (che trovate qui) e Change (che trovate qui). Oggi la band ha confermato di avere un nuovo doppio album in dirittura d’arrivo, si intitolerà Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You e uscirà l’11 Febbraio su 4AD. Insieme all’annuncio del disco è arrivato anche l’ascolto di Time Escaping, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Change

02 Time Escaping

03 Spud Infinity

04 Certainty

05 Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

06 Sparrow

07 Little Things

08 Heavy Bend

09 Flower Of Blood

10 Blurred View

11 Red Moon

12 Dried Roses

13 No Reason

14 Wake Me Up To Drive

15 Promise Is A Pendulum

16 12,000 Lines

17 Simulation Swarm

18 Love Love Love

19 The Only Place

20 Blue Lightning