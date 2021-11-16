Big Thief – Time Escaping [AUDIO]

Nei mesi scorsi i Big Thief avevano diffuso un po’ di nuovi brani, Little Things, Sparrow (che trovate qui), Certainty (che trovate qui) e Change (che trovate qui). Oggi la band ha confermato di avere un nuovo doppio album in dirittura d’arrivo, si intitolerà Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You e uscirà l’11 Febbraio su 4AD. Insieme all’annuncio del disco è arrivato anche l’ascolto di Time Escaping, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Change
02 Time Escaping
03 Spud Infinity
04 Certainty
05 Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
06 Sparrow
07 Little Things
08 Heavy Bend
09 Flower Of Blood
10 Blurred View
11 Red Moon
12 Dried Roses
13 No Reason
14 Wake Me Up To Drive
15 Promise Is A Pendulum
16 12,000 Lines
17 Simulation Swarm
18 Love Love Love
19 The Only Place
20 Blue Lightning