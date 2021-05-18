Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Carlotta Kohl

Attivissimo in qualità di produttore (ha ultimamente lavorato, tra gli altri, con St. Vincent, Lorde e Lana Del Rey), Jack Antonoff è attivo anche come musicista con il moniker Bleachers, con cui tornerà il 30 Luglio pubblicando su RCA il nuovo album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. Insieme all’annuncio del disco è arrivato anche il video di Stop Making This Hurt, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 91

02 Chinatown (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

03 How Dare You Want More

04 Big Life

05 Secret Life

06 Stop Making This Hurt

07 Don’t Go Dark

08 45

09 Strange Behavior

10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?