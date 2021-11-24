Bloc Party – Traps [AUDIO]

Fermi a “Hymns” del 2016, i Bloc Party hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, il sesto della discografia di Kele Okereke e soci, che si intitolerà Alpha Games e uscirà il 29 Aprile su Infectious/BMG. La prima anticipazione estratta è Traps, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Day Drinker
02 Traps
03 You Should Know The Truth
04 Callum Is A Snake
05 Rough Justice
06 The Girls Are Fighting
07 Of Things Yet To Come
08 Sex Magik
09 By Any Means Necessary
10 In Situ
11 If We Get Caught
12 The Peace Offering