Bloc Party – Traps [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Wunmi Onibudo

Fermi a “Hymns” del 2016, i Bloc Party hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, il sesto della discografia di Kele Okereke e soci, che si intitolerà Alpha Games e uscirà il 29 Aprile su Infectious/BMG. La prima anticipazione estratta è Traps, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Day Drinker

02 Traps

03 You Should Know The Truth

04 Callum Is A Snake

05 Rough Justice

06 The Girls Are Fighting

07 Of Things Yet To Come

08 Sex Magik

09 By Any Means Necessary

10 In Situ

11 If We Get Caught

12 The Peace Offering