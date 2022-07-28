Brian Eno – There Were Bells [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Cecily Eno

Fermo a “Reflection” del 2017 ma sempre attivissimo su mille progetti, Brian Eno tornerà il 14 Ottobre su Verve/UMC con FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio in cui dopo tantissimo tempo sarà anche alla voce nella maggior parte delle tracce. Il primo estratto dal disco è There Were Bells, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:

01 Who Gives A Thought

02 We Let It In

03 Icarus Or Blériot

04 Garden Of Stars

05 Inclusion

06 There Were Bells

07 Sherry

08 I’m Hardly Me

09 These Small Noises

10 Making Gardens Out Of Silence