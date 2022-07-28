Brian Eno – There Were Bells [AUDIO]

Fermo a “Reflection” del 2017 ma sempre attivissimo su mille progetti, Brian Eno tornerà il 14 Ottobre su Verve/UMC con FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio in cui dopo tantissimo tempo sarà anche alla voce nella maggior parte delle tracce. Il primo estratto dal disco è There Were Bells, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 Who Gives A Thought
02 We Let It In
03 Icarus Or Blériot
04 Garden Of Stars
05 Inclusion
06 There Were Bells
07 Sherry
08 I’m Hardly Me
09 These Small Noises
10 Making Gardens Out Of Silence