Bruce Springsteen – Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Press

A due anni da “Letter To You” del 2020, l’11 Novembre Bruce Springsteen uscirà con il suo nuovo lavoro in studio, Only The Strong Survive, che conterrà le sue reinterpretazioni di quindici grandi successi soul. La prima anticipazione è Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) di Frank Wilson, di cui trovate il video ufficiale qui in basso, subito dopo la tracklist del disco:

01 Only The Strong Survive

02 Soul Days (feat. Sam Moore)

03 Nightshift

04 Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

05 The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

06 Turn Back The Hands Of Time

07 When She Was My Girl

08 Hey, Western Union Man

09 I Wish It Would Rain

10 Don’t Play That Song

11 Any Other Way

12 I Forgot To Be Your Lover (feat. Sam Moore)

13 7 Rooms Of Gloom

14 What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted

15 Someday We’ll Be Together