Bruce Springsteen – Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) [VIDEO]

A due anni da “Letter To You” del 2020, l’11 Novembre Bruce Springsteen uscirà con il suo nuovo lavoro in studio, Only The Strong Survive, che conterrà le sue reinterpretazioni di quindici grandi successi soul. La prima anticipazione è Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) di Frank Wilson, di cui trovate il video ufficiale qui in basso, subito dopo la tracklist del disco:
01 Only The Strong Survive
02 Soul Days (feat. Sam Moore)
03 Nightshift
04 Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
05 The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
06 Turn Back The Hands Of Time
07 When She Was My Girl
08 Hey, Western Union Man
09 I Wish It Would Rain
10 Don’t Play That Song
11 Any Other Way
12 I Forgot To Be Your Lover (feat. Sam Moore)
13 7 Rooms Of Gloom
14 What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted
15 Someday We’ll Be Together