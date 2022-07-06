Codeine: in arrivo il disco perduto

Photo Credit: Press

Registrato nel Giugno del 1992 all’indomani dell’uscita di “Frigid Stars” e mai pubblicato ufficialmente, arriverà finalmente il 16 Settembre Dessau, il disco perduto dei Codeine. Otto le tracce contenute nell’album, che vedranno adesso la luce a trent’anni dalla loro incisione per mano della Numero Group. Qui in basso trovate la tracklist, l’ascolto di Sea e la presentazione fatta dall’etichetta, mentre a questo link è già attivo il pre-order.

After the success of Codeine’s Frigid Stars LP, the trio of Stephen Immerwahr, John Engle, and Chris Brokaw booked time at Harold Dessau Recording in June 1992 to track an eight-song sophomore album. A few days and a couple of unexplainable high-pitched frequencies later, the record was scrapped, shelved, and forgotten about. Brokaw left the band shortly after, and these songs were re-tracked in various iterations for Codeine’s final LP. On its 30th anniversary, Numero has unearthed these recordings, restoring the original White Birch to the band’s exacting standards with producer Mike McMackin. A slowcore masterpiece hidden in plain sight.

01 Sea

02 Jr

03 Tom

04 I Wonder

05 Realize

06 Something New

07 Wird

08 Smoking Room