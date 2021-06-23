Damon Albarn – The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows [AUDIO]

Damon Albarn – The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows...

Photo Credit: Linda Brownlee

Come annunciato qualche giorno fa, Damon Albarn ha un nuovo lavoro solista in uscita su Transgressive Records. Sono arrivati i dettagli: il disco, ispirato ad Albarn dai paesaggi islandesi, si intitolerà The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows e uscirà il 12 Novembre, seguito del meraviglioso “Everyday Robots” del 2014. Qui in basso trovate la tracklist del disco e l’ascolto del primo estratto, ovvero la title track:

01 The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

02 The Cormorant

03 Royal Morning Blue

04 Combustion

05 Daft Wader

06 Darkness To Light

07 Esja

08 The Tower Of Montevideo

09 Giraffe Trumpet Sea

10 Polaris

11 Particles