Damon Albarn – The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows [AUDIO]

Come annunciato qualche giorno fa, Damon Albarn ha un nuovo lavoro solista in uscita su Transgressive Records. Sono arrivati i dettagli: il disco, ispirato ad Albarn dai paesaggi islandesi, si intitolerà The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows e uscirà il 12 Novembre, seguito del meraviglioso “Everyday Robots” del 2014. Qui in basso trovate la tracklist del disco e l’ascolto del primo estratto, ovvero la title track:
01 The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows
02 The Cormorant
03 Royal Morning Blue
04 Combustion
05 Daft Wader
06 Darkness To Light
07 Esja
08 The Tower Of Montevideo
09 Giraffe Trumpet Sea
10 Polaris
11 Particles