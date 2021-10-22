Dave Gahan & Soulsavers – The Dark End Of The Street [AUDIO]

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers – The Dark End Of The Street

Photo Credit: Il Cibicida / Daniela Cammisano

Dopo “The Light The Dead See” del 2012 e “Angels & Ghosts” del 2015, Dave Gahan e i Soulsavers usciranno il 12 Novembre su Columbia con Imposter, il loro nuovo lavoro collaborativo. Il disco, registrato agli Shangri-La Studios di Malibu, in California, conterrà dodici cover scelte dallo stesso Gahan per il significato che ciascun pezzo ha avuto per lui. Dopo Metal Heart di Cat Power (che trovate qui), il secondo estratto è The Dark End Of The Street di James Carr. Eccolo qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube: