Descendents – Baby Doncha Know [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Ed Colver

Prima della morte del chitarrista Frank Navetta, avvenuta nel 2008, i Descendents stavano lavorando già dal 2002 a un nuovo album. Adesso quel disco l’hanno portato a termine, si intitolerà 9th & Walnut e uscirà il 23 Luglio su Epitaph. La prima anticipazione estratta è Baby Doncha Know e la trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Sailor’s Choice

02 Crepe Suzette

03 You Make Me Sick

04 Lullaby

05 Nightage

06 Baby Doncha Know

07 Tired Of Being Tired

08 I’m Shaky

09 Grudge

10 Mohicans

11 Like The Way I Know

12 It’s A Hectic World

13 To Remember

14 Yore Disgusting

15 It’s My Hair

16 I Need Some

17 Ride The Wild

18 Glad All Over (Dave Clark Five cover)