Descendents – Baby Doncha Know [AUDIO]

Prima della morte del chitarrista Frank Navetta, avvenuta nel 2008, i Descendents stavano lavorando già dal 2002 a un nuovo album. Adesso quel disco l’hanno portato a termine, si intitolerà 9th & Walnut e uscirà il 23 Luglio su Epitaph. La prima anticipazione estratta è Baby Doncha Know e la trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Sailor’s Choice
02 Crepe Suzette
03 You Make Me Sick
04 Lullaby
05 Nightage
06 Baby Doncha Know
07 Tired Of Being Tired
08 I’m Shaky
09 Grudge
10 Mohicans
11 Like The Way I Know
12 It’s A Hectic World
13 To Remember
14 Yore Disgusting
15 It’s My Hair
16 I Need Some
17 Ride The Wild
18 Glad All Over (Dave Clark Five cover)